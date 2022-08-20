Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Former West Indies pace bowler Ian Bishop said he wants to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam “mentioned in the same breath as the top 3 or 4 guys” in Test cricket.

Bishop noted that Azam is not among the best batsmen in that format right now, even though he has been performing brilliantly as of late.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“So in future, I am hoping that in Test cricket he will be mentioned in the same breath as the top 3 or 4 guys,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, where he has scored 131 runs in two matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 65.50.

He will then captain them in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

