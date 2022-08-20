Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop said there is no doubt that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “starting to get better” in Test cricket.

Back in the day, there was a lot of concern about Azam’s performances in the five-day format, but he has silenced his critics with a series of strong performances over the past few years.

In the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old led by example as he accumulated 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“He is starting to get better at it,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Azam has been leading Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, where he has amassed 131 runs in two matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 65.50.

He and the team will then play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Surprised he didn’t shine earlier, Ian Bishop on Pakistan batsman boosting his Test average quickly

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47433 ( 12.13 % ) Babar Azam 297811 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6822 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8427 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13905 ( 3.56 % ) Joe Root 3005 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2802 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1266 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2092 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1269 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3073 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 779 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2373 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...