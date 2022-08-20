Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Well-known cricket commentator Ian Bishop said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “aesthetically the most pleasing batsman in the world today”.

He noted that this is particularly true when it comes to Azam’s performances in ODI cricket, where he averages close to 60 with the bat.

Recently, the 27-year-old amassed 271 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

Currently, he is playing in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and has accumulated 131 runs in two matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 65.50.

“As a white-ball player and particularly in ODIs, technically, temperamentally superb and aesthetically the most pleasing batsman in the world today,” Bishop, a former West Indies fast bowler, told Cricwick.

Following the Netherlands series, Pakistan will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mentioned in the top 3 or 4 guys, Ian Bishop wants this for outstanding Pakistan player in the future

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47433 ( 12.13 % ) Babar Azam 297828 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6822 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8427 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13905 ( 3.56 % ) Joe Root 3007 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2802 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1266 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2092 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1269 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3073 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 779 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2373 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...