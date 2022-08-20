Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-West Indies speedster and renowned commentator Ian Bishop said he checks social media whenever Pakistan captain Babar Azam plays a cover drive or a straight drive.

Explaining why, he said he is always interested to see what his fellow commentators are saying about the 27-year-old.

Azam was recently involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and led by example with the bat as he made 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“Whenever he comes out to bat I have a few commentator colleagues and I just look for their tweets on social media whenever he plays a cover drive or a straight drive. That tells you a lot when people who have played the game turn up to watch you bat,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, where he has amassed 131 runs in two matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 65.50.

Once the series concludes, the men in green will be off to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

