Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Renowned cricket commentator Ian Bishop said if Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali can stay fit and maintain his form, he can take 200 Test wickets.

Hasan has represented Pakistan in 21 Tests to date and taken 77 wickets at an average of 24.57.

His form in international cricket lately has been a cause for concern, especially considering that he only took three wickets in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 48.33.

Prior to that, he played five County Championship matches for Lancashire and looked exceptional as he claimed 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

It should be noted that no Pakistan fast bowler has managed to take 200 Test wickets in the last 20 years.

“Hasan Ali, if he can maintain fitness and form, can perhaps touch 200 wickets,” Bishop, a former West Indies speedster, told Cricwick.

Hasan’s disappointing form for Pakistan in their last couple of assignments resulted in him being dropped for the Netherlands ODI series and Asia Cup.

The men in green are 1-0 up in their three-match ODI series against the Netherlands after winning the first game by 16 runs.

As for the Asia Cup, it will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Impressive kid, Ian Bishop on promising Pakistan youngster with good pace

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 632 ( 31.77 % ) He is ok! 705 ( 35.44 % ) He is overrated! 652 ( 32.78 % )

Like this: Like Loading...