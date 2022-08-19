Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan revealed that captain Babar Azam calls him “buddha”, which means old.

He noted that Azam started calling him this when he couldn’t field properly after getting injured.

However, the nickname also motivated the 23-year-old to make a full recovery and get back to his best.

“I got a lot of motivation after Babar called me buddha. After getting injured, it’s difficult to field properly, so that’s why he called me buddha,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Shadab took seven wickets at an average of 19.85.

He also played for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast and claimed nine wickets in 12 matches at an average of 41.77.

He is currently playing in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and has picked up one wicket in two games at an average of 88.

He also batted once, scoring an unbeaten 48 in the first ODI.

The talented cricketer has also been picked for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: See him getting 200 Test wickets, Ian Bishop on Pakistan bowler who must maintain fitness and form

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47410 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 297438 ( 76.14 % ) Steve Smith 6821 ( 1.75 % ) Ben Stokes 8425 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13903 ( 3.56 % ) Joe Root 3001 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2801 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1265 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2089 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3073 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 776 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2372 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...