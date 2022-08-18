Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop said Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr “is an impressive kid”.

Wasim is among one of many Pakistan youngsters to watch out for as he has been quite impressive in his international career thus far.

In the five ODIs he has played, he has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33.

As for the 11 T20 Internationals he has featured in, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 15.88.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the 20-year-old picked up four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.75.

“Mohammad Wasim Jr is an impressive kid,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Wasim is now playing in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and finished with figures of 1-55 off nine overs in the first match, which Pakistan won by 16 runs.

He has also been selected for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

