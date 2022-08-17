Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt questioned what the team management are doing after Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan were sent out to bat ahead of power-hitter Khushdil Shah.

Pointing to the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in June, he noted that Khushdil helped Pakistan win the match with an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls.

However, in the second ODI, Khushdil came in after Nawaz and Shadab.

For Salman, this didn’t make any sense, especially considering how dangerous Khushdil can be.

“Like in the first ODI, Khushdil Shah finished the game brilliantly for Pakistan and won the game for the team and was unbeaten as well. But in the next game, when Pakistan were in trouble, they sent Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan before Khushdil. What are they even doing? What are they even planning?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam and won the first match by 16 runs.

Khushdil made 21 runs off 18 balls, while Shadab smashed an unbeaten 48 off 28 deliveries. As for Nawaz, he made four runs.

Following the Netherlands series, Pakistan will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Next big thing in Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Amir on nephew of famous captain

What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khushdil Shah? He is really good! 31 ( 56.36 % ) He is ok! 21 ( 38.18 % ) He is overrated! 3 ( 5.45 % )

Like this: Like Loading...