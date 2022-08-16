Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is the “next big thing in Pakistan cricket”.

Imam, who is the nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, has become Pakistan’s go-to opener in ODIs and has done well in Test cricket as well.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he amassed 118 runs at an average of 29.50.

Before that, he accumulated 370 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He then scored 298 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Imam made 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

“Next big thing in Pakistan cricket will be Imam-ul-Haq. Keep shining bro,” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next series will be against the Netherlands and consist of three ODIs that will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 863 ( 66.9 % ) He is ok! 308 ( 23.88 % ) He is overrated! 119 ( 9.22 % )

