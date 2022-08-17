Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan opening batsman Salman Butt said if Mohammad Haris is being picked in the national team, he should be playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Haris made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, but wasn’t positioned behind the stumps.

Instead, Mohammad Rizwan continued to be the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, just as he has always been since becoming the first-choice player for that particular position.

But, Salman noted that if Haris was brought in as former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s replacement, he should be given the chance to take on the role he is accustomed to filling.

“Another thing, you are playing Mohammad Haris, but you are not playing him as a wicketkeeper. If he is replacing Sarfaraz then why aren’t you playing him as a wicketkeeper-batsman?” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Haris has been included in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing tour of the Netherlands.

The men in green won the first ODI by 16 runs, but Haris was not part of the playing XI for that match.

However, he was not selected for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

