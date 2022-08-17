Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt said Shan Masood and Kamran Ghulam are better choices as middle order batsmen than Mohammad Haris.

This comes after Haris made his international debut in the three ODIs Pakistan played against the West Indies in June.

Haris only batted twice during the series and made scores of 6 and 0.

Since the 21-year-old is a wicketkeeper-batsman, but Pakistan needed players to fill a slot in the middle order, Salman feels that Masood or Ghulam would have been more suitable options.

“If you need him as a middle order batter then play Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and won the first match by 16 runs.

Following that, they will head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

