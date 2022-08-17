Image courtesy of: Pizwizard

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said spinner Mohammad Nawaz played an integral role in helping the team win the ODI series against the West Indies in June.

Nawaz took seven wickets in three ODIs at an average of 19.42 as the men in green whitewashed the West Indies 3-0.

“Nawaz’s bowling in the second match was vital and that decided the series for us,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Nawaz continued to have an impact with the ball as he claimed 10 wickets at an average of 26.10.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and won the first match by 16 runs.

They will then travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will take place from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

