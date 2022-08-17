Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq said he hopes all the talk about his strike-rate subsides as he has taken the necessary steps to improve it.

He recalled how it was an issue people were talking about in 2019, but in the three years that have passed, he pointed out that he is scoring runs at a quicker rate.

“There were many talks after 2019 about my strike-rate. I have worked on it and it has improved. Everything takes time and there is always room for doing better once we play regular ODI matches,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam has been in solid form over the last few months as he scored 370 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he continued to shine as he amassed 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

Most recently, he featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made 118 runs at an average of 29.50.

Pakistan are now taking on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series.

They won the first ODI by 16 runs, but Imam only made two runs in the match.

Following the Netherlands tour, Pakistan will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

