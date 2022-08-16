Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

West Indies limited overs captain Nicholas Pooran said Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz “bowled really well” during their three-match ODI series in June.

Nawaz finished with seven wickets in three matches at an average of 19.42 as Pakistan won the series 3-0.

He followed that up with 10 wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 26.10.

“Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well,” Pooran was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Nawaz has been picked for Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands and Asia Cup as well.

Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The Asia Cup will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

