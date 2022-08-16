Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz said he has confidence in his batting and wants to transform himself into a genuine all-rounder.

Nawaz recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he took 10 wickets at an average of 26.10.

In regards to his contributions with the bat, he scored 48 runs at an average of 16.

“I have confidence in my batting, I want to do well as an all-rounder and improve day by day,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Nawaz will now tour the Netherlands with Pakistan and be part of the Asia Cup as he was included in both squads.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

