Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has advised captain Babar Azam to “play for himself”, but only “if a little bit of energy is saved”.

He added that he wants to see Azam playing for Pakistan as much as possible, but also look to boost his own stats at certain times.

The legendary batsman believes that if the 27-year-old adopts this mindset, he will keep on succeeding.

“He should play more for the country, and if a little bit of energy is saved, then he can play for himself too. If he keeps playing with this mindset, he will succeed,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and amassed 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

He will now captain Pakistan on their tour of the Netherlands and in the Asia Cup as well.

Pakistan’s series against the Netherlands will consist of three ODIs, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The Asia Cup, meanwhile, will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

