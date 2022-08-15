Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting legend Younis Khan said there is no denying the fact that captain Babar Azam is a “champion player”.

Azam has led by example with the bat on numerous occasions across all three formats, which has established his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in the sport.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he made 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“Babar is a champion player, and it feels good if the champion player serves the country and his family,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will now take on the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series that will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

