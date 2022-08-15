Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan acknowledged that captain Babar Azam has been in superb form for quite some time.
In the team’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw, Azam led from the front as he was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer.
The 27-year-old scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.
“Babar Azam is in good form at the moment,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan will now play a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.
They will then travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.
Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
