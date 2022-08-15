Looks very strong, Younis Khan on Pakistan big-hitter batting well

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said power-hitter Khushdil Shah has looked very strong when batting.

Khushdil is one of Pakistan’s top big-hitters and has built that reputation via a string of strong performances.

He recently played in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and made 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 100.

“Khushdil Shah batted well, and he felt very strong,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The 27-year-old has been picked for Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup as well.

Pakistan’s trip to the Netherlands will comprise of three ODIs, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

