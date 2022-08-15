A lot better than me, Shaun Tait on Pakistan bowler he can relate to

Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a lot better than him.

Tait noted that he can relate a lot to the 22-year-old pace sensation as their mindsets are quite similar.

Afridi recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but only played one match, where he took four wickets.

He missed the second Test due to a knee injury, but has recovered as he was included in Pakistan’s squads for the Netherlands series and Asia Cup.

“I suppose as a player I can relate more to Shaheen, that style of play was similar to me in some ways but he’s a lot better than me,” Tait said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands will consist of three ODIs that will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

