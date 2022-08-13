Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan fast bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar said he was angry and disappointed when legendary South Africa powerhouse AB de Villiers announced his retirement.

De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 before announcing that he would be quitting all forms of cricket in 2021.

Despite being upset that he wouldn’t be able to see the Proteas great in action, Akhtar acknowledged that he accomplished so much during his illustrious career.

“I was very disappointed and also angry when he announced his retirement. I had also made a video that he shouldn’t have done that. But what great contribution to cricket as a South African, hats off!” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will play three ODIs against the Netherlands, with the series being held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then compete in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

