Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait said people can see how much progress left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has made.

He noted that Afridi has become a threat with the new ball as he has a knack of taking early wickets.

In addition to this, he is starting to hit the right areas more consistently, which makes him even more of a nightmare for opposition batsmen.

“It comes down to consistency in your areas and a guy like you spoke about like Shaheen to have pretty good figures and take wickets and certainly with the new ball, it just goes to show where he is with his bowling,” Tait said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Afridi took four wickets in the one Test he played during the two-match series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

He was ruled out of the second Test with a knee injury.

However, he has seemingly made a full recovery as he was picked for the Netherlands tour and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: A lot better than me, Shaun Tait on Pakistan bowler he can relate to

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47384 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 297144 ( 76.14 % ) Steve Smith 6819 ( 1.75 % ) Ben Stokes 8422 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13898 ( 3.56 % ) Joe Root 2994 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2799 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1262 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2086 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1264 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3064 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 774 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2369 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...