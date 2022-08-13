Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar said he always felt he could get destructive South Africa batsman AB de Villiers out early.

De Villiers had the ability to turn matches around single-handedly and was known for his brute power and jaw-dropping range of shots.

While many bowlers would describe him as a difficult batsman to bowl to, Akhtar felt confident when going up against the man known as Mr. 360.

“Luckily whenever I bowled at him, I felt that I could get AB de Villiers out easily,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will now head to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series that will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

