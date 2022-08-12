Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan fast bowling icon Shoaib Akhtar recalled telling legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers that he would go on to captain his country and become “one of the greatest players ever”.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 38-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

“I met AB de Villiers in 2008 when the IPL was about to begin. We were standing and having some fun in a private party in Delhi. That’s where I told him, ‘You are going to captain South Africa soon and will become one of the greatest players ever’,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be gearing up for their tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

Babar Azam’s side will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: How do you justify that, Rashid Latif calls out Pakistan captain Babar Azam over selection process

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Garfield Sobers Don Bradman Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 7662 ( 30.86 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 272 ( 1.1 % ) Shane Warne 462 ( 1.86 % ) Brian Lara 1702 ( 6.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 4127 ( 16.62 % ) Viv Richards 1449 ( 5.84 % ) Jacques Kallis 622 ( 2.51 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 679 ( 2.73 % ) Wasim Akram 6698 ( 26.98 % ) Glenn McGrath 217 ( 0.87 % ) Garfield Sobers 123 ( 0.5 % ) Don Bradman 78 ( 0.31 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 738 ( 2.97 % )

Like this: Like Loading...