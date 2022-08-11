Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan pace ace Wasim Akram asked a reporter if they were “living on the moon” after being asked about the downfall of cricket in the country.

The Sultan of Swing pointed out that the national team is doing well as they have had a number of strong results.

They beat Australia 2-1 in an ODI series on home soil before the West Indies visited for three ODIs and the men in green whitewashed them 3-0.

Most recently, Pakistan toured Sri Lanka for two Tests and the series ended as a 1-1 draw. Babar Azam’s side won the first Test by four wickets before succumbing to a 246-run loss in the second match.

“Are you living on the moon,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “Pakistan team is doing good, which downfall [are] you talking about? They have chased 300+ against West Indies, [and] won their last series against Australia.”

The national team’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

