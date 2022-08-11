Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram said everyone knows how good wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is.

Rizwan is Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats and is in no danger of being dropped, even though his form has cooled slightly.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw, he amassed 120 runs at an average of 30.

“Then of course Rizwan, we all know how great a player he is,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan will now feature in Pakistan’s ODI series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

The series against the Netherlands will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

