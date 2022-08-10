Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Wasim Akram has lavished praise on opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq for his consistent performances over the past couple of months.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Imam scored 118 runs at an average of 29.50.

Prior to that, he made 370 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He then proceeded to accumulate 298 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 149.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Imam continued his outstanding run of form as he scored 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

“He is a consistent performer,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Imam has been picked for the three ODIs Pakistan will play against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

However, he was not included in Pakistan’s team for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 859 ( 66.9 % ) He is ok! 307 ( 23.91 % ) He is overrated! 118 ( 9.19 % )

