Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said there is no doubt in his mind that India icon Sachin Tendulkar is the “greatest batsman of all time”.

The Rawalpindi Express had plenty of battles with Tendulkar during their illustrious careers and recalled how the fans adored the ‘Little Master’.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

In regards to ODIs, he accumulated 18,426 runs in 463 games, which included 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, at an average of 44.83.

He also featured in one Twenty20 International, where he scored 10 runs.

“He is the greatest batsman of all time, period,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be gearing up for their tour of the Netherlands and Asia Cup.

They will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

