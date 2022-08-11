Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar said after Allah, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was responsible for him becoming a star.

Akhtar went head to head with Tendulkar on numerous occasions, which made for scintillating entertainment for fans all over the world.

Looking back on his battles with the ‘Little Master’, the Rawalpindi Express admitted that he became better due to Tendulkar’s greatness.

“After Allah, probably Sachin has made me a star,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team will be travelling to the Netherlands to play a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

Following that series, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

