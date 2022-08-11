Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Swing bowling specialist Wasim Akram was unable to explain why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are not using his services.

He made it clear that he is “ready to serve my country anytime” and willing to help the national team.

Babar Azam’s side recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which finished as a 1-1 draw.

“You should go and ask [the] PCB why my services are not taken. Anyways, I help them whenever needed,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Having played cricket for a long time and being a Pakistani, I am ready to serve my country anytime.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

