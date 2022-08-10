Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram has questioned why people are constantly criticising speedster Hasan Ali.

In his last couple of series for Pakistan, Hasan has not been up to the mark expected of him when bowling.

Despite this, Wasim wants the fans to keep encouraging the 28-year-old so that his confidence continues to grow.

Hasan recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and finished with three wickets at an average of 48.33.

Many people expected him to do a lot better, especially since he was in fantastic form with the ball when playing for Lancashire in the County Championship.

He participated in five matches and claimed 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

“I have a request to the fans to stop criticising Hasan Ali. If we do not give him the confidence then who will,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka concluded as a 1-1 draw. Babar Azam’s side won the first Test by four wickets before Sri Lanka hit back to win the second Test by 246 runs.

Hasan will not feature in Pakistan’s next two assignments – a tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then compete in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

