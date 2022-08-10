Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has advised pace bowler Hasan Ali not to worry about his critics, saying “the whole country is behind you”.

Hasan has found it tough to take wickets regularly at the international level lately.

This was evident during the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he picked up three wickets at an average of 48.33.

Prior to that, he did show some encouraging signs of rediscovering his form as he played five County Championship matches for Lancashire and snapped up 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

Despite his rough patch in international cricket, Wasim has shown his support for the talented seamer.

“Hasan, don’t worry about these guys. We all are behind you. As an ex-cricketer and an ex-captain and I think the whole country is behind you,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka ended as a 1-1 draw.

The men in green will be in action again when they take on the Netherlands in three ODIs from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Hasan has not been included in both squads.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

