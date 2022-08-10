Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has urged people to stop criticising fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali and asking “why is he playing?”.

Hasan has not been at his best when playing for Pakistan over the last couple of series, but he did look incredibly good when representing Lancashire in the County Championship.

In the five matches he did play, he took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60.

However, he was unable to replicate that form in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which finished as a 1-1 draw.

Hasan featured in both matches and ended up taking three wickets at a disappointing average of 48.33.

Despite not living up to expectations against Sri Lanka, Wasim wants Hasan’s critics to “give him some space”, especially considering that he was in lethal form during his county stint.

“He barely bowls his second over and starts trending on Twitter that ‘why is he playing?’. Please give him some space, he has recently done well for the Lancashire and people are in awe of his services,” the Sultan of Swing was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hasan has not been picked for Pakistan’s tour of the Netherlands or the Asia Cup.

The men in green will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

In regards to the Asia Cup, it will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 537 ( 32.25 % ) He is ok! 601 ( 36.1 % ) He is overrated! 527 ( 31.65 % )

