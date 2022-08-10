Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling icon Wasim Akram said Hasan Ali has his full support despite being under immense pressure right now.

Hasan has struggled to have a major impact in his last few international assignments.

Most recently, he took three wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 48.33.

As a result of his disappointing performances at the international level, Hasan has been dropped for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup as well.

Nonetheless, Wasim is backing the 28-year-old to bounce back in the near future.

“My full support is with Hasan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands will be held from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

