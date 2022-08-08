Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said it is an injustice when in-form players like opener Shan Masood are not being given the chance to play.

His comments come after Masood was recalled to the Test squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Despite having been a dominant force for Derbyshire while playing county cricket in England, the 32-year-old was not selected in the playing XI for either Test.

Masood scored 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also made his presence felt in the T20 Blast, amassing 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“If a player is performing consistently and still does not get selected, it is an injustice,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “The media should also highlight Shan Masood’s case.”

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka ended as a 1-1 draw.

Babar Azam’s side found themselves on top after winning the first Test by four wickets. However, Sri Lanka fought back in the second Test and emerged victorious by 246 runs.

The men in green will now take on the Netherlands in Rotterdam, where they will play three ODIs from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Stop making random guesses, Mohammad Hafeez on two batting spots Pakistan need to find the right players for

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 4478 ( 77.33 % ) He is ok! 975 ( 16.84 % ) He is overrated! 338 ( 5.84 % )

Like this: Like Loading...