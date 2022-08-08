Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq said opening batsman Shan Masood’s development has been nothing short of outstanding.

His comments come after Masood was in red-hot form while playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

Masood amassed 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also led by example in the T20 Blast, scoring 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

His performances for Derbyshire earned him a recall to Pakistan’s Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

However, he watched both matches from the sidelines as he wasn’t selected in the playing XI.

Had he played, it would have been the first Test match he featured in since January 2021.

“I think looking at his performances, his development has been outstanding,” Misbah told Jazz Cricket as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the first Test by four wickets before losing the second match by 246 runs.

Babar Azam’s side will now face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 4478 ( 77.33 % ) He is ok! 975 ( 16.84 % ) He is overrated! 338 ( 5.84 % )

