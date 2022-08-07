Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said the national selectors and team management have to stop “making random guesses” when it comes to the right players to fill the “fourth and fifth spots”.

There has been a lot of question marks about Pakistan’s middle order in all three formats, which has resulted in a number of players being tried out.

While some have shown promise, it remains to be seen whether they will be long-term solutions or if other candidates will be drafted in and given a chance to prove their worth.

However, Hafeez wants there to be some logic behind decisions made as he is not a fan of the current trial and error method being used.

“For the fourth and fifth spots, we have to take decisions by showing a lot of maturity and not by making random guesses,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan recently played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Babar Azam’s side won the first Test by four wickets, but Sri Lanka hit back in the second Test and triumphed by 246 runs.

Pakistan will be back in action when they face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

