Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said people are not giving middle order batsman Kamran Ghulam enough respect.

Ghulam has been one of the most solid domestic performers over the past couple of seasons and has even been called up to the Pakistan team.

However, he has yet to make his international debut to this day.

In the 2021/22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season, he was limited to just three games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he scored 155 runs, which included a top score of 72, at an average of 25.83.

He also played for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 299 runs in 13 games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 24.91 and a strike-rate of 117.25.

The 26-year-old was outstanding during the Pakistan Cup as he ended the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer with 531 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 44.25.

Given how promising he is, Hafeez wants Ghulam to be shown the respect he deserves.

“We are not giving him the due respect,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Pakistan have a busy schedule ahead of them as they will first travel to the Netherlands before participating in the Asia Cup.

The men in green will play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

As for the Asia Cup, it will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

