Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes batsman Kamran Ghulam “is a very good player” who “has beaten the Pakistan system”.

Ghulam has been called up to the national team in the past, but has yet to make his international debut.

In this year’s domestic season, he scored 155 runs in three matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included a top score of 72, at an average of 25.83.

He also represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and amassed 299 runs in 13 games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 24.91 and a strike-rate of 117.25.

As for the Pakistan Cup, the 26-year-old was the third-highest run-scorer with 531 runs in 12 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 44.25.

Given how talented Ghulam is, Hafeez thinks he could be a very useful asset for Pakistan, especially considering the team’s middle order struggles as of late.

“You should find players for 4, 5 and 6. Pakistan has some very good middle order batsmen. Kamran Ghulam is a very good player and he has beaten the Pakistan system,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

