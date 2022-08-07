Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said the batting trio of Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel are “good players”.

Masood and Shakeel have played for Pakistan in the past, while Ghulam has been called up to the national team before, but has yet to make his international debut.

All three are seen as strong middle order batsmen, which is an area where Pakistan have struggled to find the right players.

Hafeez noted that the national selectors and team management have to assess their requirements going forward before deciding whether any of them would fit the bill in regards to what they are looking for.

“We have good players in Shan, Kamran and Saud Shakeel, all we need to do is to see our requirements,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Masood was part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t get selected in the playing XI for both matches.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets before Sri Lanka bounced back to win the second Test by 246 runs.

The men in green will now take on the Netherlands in Rotterdam, where they will play three ODIs from August 16 to 21.

Following that, they will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will run from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

