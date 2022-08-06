Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said Shan Masood should bat at number four, even though he is normally an opener.

His comments come after Masood impressed everyone with his performances while playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

The 32-year-old made 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also made 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Despite being recalled to Pakistan’s squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Masood was not picked for both matches.

“You should negotiate and give confidence to him and slot him [in] the fourth position,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka ended as a 1-1 draw.

The team will now play a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Despite his marvelous form, Masood was not selected in both squads.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3986 ( 76.95 % ) He is ok! 891 ( 17.2 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 5.85 % )

