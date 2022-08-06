Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has urged the national selectors and team management not to waste opener Shan Masood’s talent and red-hot form at the moment.

This comes after Masood was not selected in either of the two Tests Pakistan played against Sri Lanka.

Going into the series, the 32-year-old was in scorching form as he amassed 1,074 runs in eight County Championship games for Derbyshire, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also accumulated 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

However, while Hafeez feels that Masood deserves to be picked, he made it clear that he doesn’t think Pakistan should just change up their top three in order to get Masood in the playing XI.

“I am not saying that we should make changes in our top three but for the sake of our team, if we have a product ready, then we shouldn’t waste it,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s series against Sri Lanka concluded as a 1-1 draw.

Babar Azam’s side will now travel to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

Masood was not included in both squads, even though he has put up a number of strong performances over the past few months.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: We have a product ready in him, Mohammad Hafeez wants Pakistan player picked as soon as possible

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3986 ( 76.95 % ) He is ok! 891 ( 17.2 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 5.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...