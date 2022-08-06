Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said opening batsman Shan Masood is “very fit” and “has all the shots”.

Masood has been in great form over the past few months, especially during his county stint with Derbyshire.

He amassed 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

His strong performances extended beyond the longer format as he also scored 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan is a technically very solid batsman and has all the shots plus he is very fit,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

The national selectors recalled Masood for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he didn’t feature in both matches.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka finished as a 1-1 draw.

Babar Azam’s side will now play a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Despite impressing so many people, Masood was not selected in either team.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Let him bat at No. 4, Mohammad Hafeez said give confidence to ridiculously good Pakistan batsman

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3986 ( 76.95 % ) He is ok! 891 ( 17.2 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 5.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...