Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has asked why there would be a problem picking an in-form player like Shan Masood, who can “win matches and score hundreds for the team”.

The opening batsman was recently recalled to the Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

However, despite his phenomenal form while playing county cricket for Derbyshire, the 32-year-old was not picked in the playing XI for both Tests.

Masood amassed 1,074 runs in eight County Championship matches, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the T20 Blast, scoring 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“So a player like him who can win matches and score hundreds for the team, then it shouldn’t be a problem,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

Babar Azam’s side will then take part in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Even though his performances have been nothing short of exceptional, Masood was not picked in either team.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is very fit, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan batsman with all the shots

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3986 ( 76.95 % ) He is ok! 891 ( 17.2 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 5.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...