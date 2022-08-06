Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has called for opening batsman Shan Masood to be picked in the playing XI, saying “we have a product ready” in him.

Masood was picked for Pakistan’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t feature in any of the matches.

The 32-year-old earned a recall to the Test squad following his outstanding campaign with Derbyshire in England.

He scored 1,074 runs in eight County Championship games, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the T20 Blast as he amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“We have a product ready in the form of Shan Masood,” Hafeez told Cricwick.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka ended as a 1-1 draw.

The men in green will now take on the Netherlands, with their three-match ODI series being played in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

However, Masood was not picked in either squad despite his red-hot form over the last few months.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: One of the world’s top-class players, Salman Butt on Pakistan cricketer who has achieved role model status

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 3986 ( 76.95 % ) He is ok! 891 ( 17.2 % ) He is overrated! 303 ( 5.85 % )

Like this: Like Loading...