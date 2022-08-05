Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said many players told him that India superstar Virat Kohli was very aggressive.

Upon meeting Kohli during the T20 World Cup last year, Rizwan didn’t find that to be the case at all as he said the former India captain was “amazing”.

Pakistan secured their first-ever T20 World Cup win over India in that tournament as Rizwan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi all played instrumental roles in leading the men in green to a commanding 10-wicket win.

“It was the first time I was meeting Kohli. The kind of things I had heard about him… like other players told me ‘Virat is aggressive and all’. But the way he met me before and after the match, was amazing. If I said ‘he is our Virat Kohli’, it’s because we all are a family. When we enter the ground, no one is a star,” Rizwan said on the Cricket Baaz YouTube show as quoted by Cricwick.

“There we have no brotherhood or anything of that sort. But outside the field, when we met Kohli, and some of our players also met MS Dhoni, we met with a lot of love and affection. Nothing was different.”

India and Pakistan will face each other again in the 2022 T20 World Cup, with the highly-anticipated match scheduled to be held in Melbourne on October 23.

Rizwan recently featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 120 runs at an average of 30.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which will be held in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

They will then travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

