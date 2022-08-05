Image courtesy of: Pixabay

India pace sensation Umran Malik said he didn’t follow legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis.

This comes after a few former players, including Australia’s Brett Lee and India’s Irfan Pathan, compared Malik to Waqar.

However, the 22-year-old noted that his idols are the India trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Umran became a household name after he was clocked bowling at 157 kph during this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), where he finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 14 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

His strong performances earned him a call-up to India’s T20 squad and he subsequently made his international debut in the two-match T20 series against Ireland, against whom he claimed one wicket at an average of 56 and an economy rate of 11.20.

He then featured in one T20 International against England and registered figures of 1-56 off his four overs.

Malik was dropped for India’s ongoing five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

