Former fast bowler Sikander Bakht slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Multan.

Pakistan faced the men from the Caribbean in June, but Bakht noted that the board should have changed the venue given how hot it is in the city at that time of the year.

He pointed out that the series should have been moved to Karachi instead.

“Karachi must have been an alternative option to host this series. Didn’t PCB know the weather conditions of the Punjab region in June-July?” the 64-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Despite this, Pakistan whitewashed the West Indies 3-0.

Most recently, Babar Azam’s side played a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan will now head to the Netherlands to play a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

