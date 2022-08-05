Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has backed India batsman Virat Kohli to get back to his best in the near future.

Kohli has failed to live up to the high expectations people have of him for quite some time, with many, including former cricketers, urging him to take a break.

However, Salman feels that Kohli’s critics are being harsh, especially considering that they have missed the number of fifties he has scored.

“The ones who understand the game know that Kohli is an institution in himself. The way he has performed and carved himself into a role model as an athlete, as a batter, and as a captain, he has an exemplary stature,” the ex-opener said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

“Virat has set such high standards for himself that fifties in eight of his last 14 matches went unnoticed. People think that he isn’t in form because he [has] got into the habit of scoring centuries. He will be back in form for the good of cricket.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be in action again later this month when they play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, Babar Azam’s side will take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

