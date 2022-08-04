Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Shoaib Akhtar admitted that fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif was so good that he made him look “like a very ordinary bowler”.

Asif was a masterful swing bowler, with many cricketers around the world branding him as the most difficult bowler they ever faced.

His career looked incredibly bright and many touted him to be a future legend. But, his career came crashing down when he was involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Once that happened, he never got the chance to play for Pakistan again.

“I looked like a very ordinary bowler in front of him,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Pakistan will now travel to the Netherlands for three ODIs from August 16 to 21.

They will then feature in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

